ISTANBUL, July 20 The Turkish lira slipped on Friday as support from the central bank's decision to keep interest rates on hold was outweighed by investor jitters about Spain's ability to avoid a full-blown bailout, which hit emerging market currencies broadly.

The lira was at 1.8077 against the dollar by 1302 GMT, weakening from 1.8041 late on Thursday.

The euro hit record lows as doubts that the Spanish government can avoid a full bailout grew following news that the heavily indebted region of Valencia had called for aid.

Traders said the losses were limited by one company's sale of around $250 million for lira. Other emerging market currencies lost about 1 percent, while the lira was 0.4 percent weaker.

"The purchase by one company brought the exchange rate right down, but in the afternoon the negative news about the euro zone region...raised the rate," one banker said on condition of anonymity.

The benchmark March 2014 bond yield rose to 7.79 percent from a previous 7.75 percent.

The central bank reiterated on Thursday it may make a limited cut in its year-end inflation forecast but said it would also maintain a cautious stance on pricing behaviour for some time given inflation was set to remain above target.

"In view of the continued economic slowdown and the downtrend in inflation it is unlikely that the central bank can stick to its hawkish stance for much longer. We therefore still believe that the dollar-lira exchange rate offers some upside," said Carolin Hecht, an analyst at Commerzbank.

Central bank Governor Erdem Basci fuelled expectations of monetary policy easing earlier this month by saying the bank may cut its year-end 6.5 percent inflation forecast. A new forecast and quarterly inflation report is due on July 26.

Consumer prices dipped 0.90 percent during June, much more than a Reuters' forecast of a 0.50 percent fall.

Istanbul's main share index fell 0.88 percent to 61,792.16, underperforming a 0.45 percent dip in the MSCI emerging markets index. (Additional reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Seda Sezer and Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Catherine Evans)