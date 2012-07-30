* Shares hit 14-month high as banks' Q2 results eyed
ISTANBUL, July 30 Turkish shares hit their
highest level in over a year on Monday as investors looked with
optimism to earnings from the banking sector, and the lira
firmed to a 10-day high against the dollar, recovering from
recent dollar purchases by local companies.
Bond yields were steady after falling around 10 basis points
after the central bank cut its year-end inflation forecast last
Thursday to 6.2 percent, from 6.5 percent.
Istanbul's main share index closed 1 percent higher
at 65,032 points, its highest since May 18, 2011 and
outperforming a 0.6 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets
index.
Bank shares led the rally with the banking sector index
closing up 1.1 percent.
"The positive sentiment over banking results, following
Halkbank's better-than-expected profit last week, continues.
65,200-65,500 are important levels," said Timucin Alp, vice
manager of research at Tekstil Securities.
State-run lender Halkbank posted a 38.5 percent
jump in second-quarter net profit last week.
"Tomorrow Garanti Bank will release its financial results.
This would affect the trend over shares," Alp said.
Indications from Turkey's central bank last week that it
might gently ease monetary policy to support the economy
supported shares. Rising global risk appetite spurred by hopes
for further action from the European Central Bank to tackle the
euro zone debt crisis and for stimulus from the U.S. Federal
Reserve also underpinned Turkish assets.
Turkish lenders Garanti, Akbank and
Yapi Kredi are expected to release second-quarter
earnings between July 31 and Aug. 3.
Banking shares were not affected by data on Monday from
Turkey's banking watchdog, showing annual loan growth fell to
17.4 percent as of July 20, from 18.4 percent a week earlier.
By 1503 GMT, the lira traded at its strongest since July 20
at 1.8020 versus the dollar, strengthening from
1.8116 late on Friday. Against its euro-dollar basket
, the lira firmed to 2.0041, from 2.0262 on
Friday.
"The lira is making up for last week's losses that were
mainly due to local energy companies' typical dollar buying
towards the end of each month to pay their import bills," said
Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities.
The lira fell to as low as 1.8310 on Thursday after central
bank Governor Erdem Basci indicated the bank might ease monetary
policy. But the market has since become more cautious as
inflation still stands at 8.87 percent, far above the bank's
year-end target of 5 percent.
Turkey's benchmark March 2014 bond yield
closed at 7.77 percent, little changed from a previous close of
7.78 percent.
