ISTANBUL, Aug 1 Turkey's lira eased slightly on Wednesday while bond yields inched down as investors awaited July inflation data that is expected to show price pressures are easing.

Local shares fell slightly, underperforming the emerging markets index.

The yield on Turkey's benchmark March 2014 bond extended a fall that began after the central bank cut its inflation forecast and signalled a cautious easing in monetary policy last week.

The yield closed at 7.60 percent, after declining to 7.56 percent in intraday trade, its lowest level in 18 months, compared with a previous close at 7.61 percent.

"There are downside risks on inflation in the short term. Besides that, the central bank is acting very cautiously to reach its target of five percent in 2013, which is welcomed by bond investors," said Nilufer Sezgin, economist at Ekspres Invest.

"Expectations of an early rate cut from the central bank, in line with monetary easing prospects in developed countries, is also supporting bonds," she added.

Retail prices in Istanbul, Turkey's largest city, fell 2.07 percent month-on-month in July, while wholesale prices rose 0.19 percent, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce said on Wednesday, another sign of lower inflation.

"Istanbul CPI (consumer prices) inflation in July looks relatively encouraging," said Ozgur Altug, chief economist at BGC Partners, adding that the details of the data suggested any fall in July prices would be limited.

Turkish inflation data is due on Aug. 3. Annual consumer price inflation dipped to 8.87 percent in June, from above 11 percent in April but still stands higher than the central bank's year-end target of five percent.

The central bank lowered its year-end inflation forecast to 6.2 percent last Thursday, from 6.5 percent.

By 1438 GMT, the lira traded at 1.7961 versus the dollar , compared with 1.7913 late on Tuesday. Against its euro-dollar basket the Turkish currency eased to 2.0031, from 1.9977.

Analysts said the lira dipped on local companies' dollar purchases to fund imports, and was likely to continue its firming trend, supported by data showing a narrowing trade deficit and consequent easing of the current account deficit.

"The lira's strengthening since the beginning of the week seems to be balanced by local companies' dollar purchases," said Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities.

"If local demand for dollars falls and the positive sentiment continues in global markets, the lira can firm towards 1.78 per dollar. The weakening in lira ahead of policy decisions from the European Central Bank and U.S. Federal Reserve should be limited," Comert said.

The lira hit its strongest since mid-June versus the greenback at 1.7890 on Tuesday and firmed to its strongest in a year versus its euro-dollar basket at 1.9932 following the lower-than-expected trade deficit figures on Tuesday.

Istanbul's main share index closed 0.28 percent down at 64,081 points, slightly underperforming a rise of 0.11 percent in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Turkish white-goods maker Arcelik said at the end of trade on Wednesday that its second-quarter net profit rose 21.6 percent to 166.8 million lira ($93 million), in line with a Reuters poll forecast of 167 million lira.

Arcelik shares closed 2 percent higher at 9.02 lira. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Catherine Evans)