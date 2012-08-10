* Lira little changed

* Petkim shares up after Q2 result beats forecast (Adds quote, closing prices)

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Aug 10 Turkish share rose on Friday and government bonds recouped early losses, tracking a fall in oil prices and as major banks moved back into the local debt market.

The two-year benchmark yield closed flat at 7.84 percent, after rising as high as 7.94 percent in intraday trade, while the lira was also unchanged.

"The fast rise in the bond yields after this week's auctions stopped today. We see that some big local banks are buying the benchmark bond from around 7.9 percent," said Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities.

The yield fell as low as 7.47 percent earlier in the week as falling inflation and a narrowing current account gap boosted demand from investors.

"We expect a balancing of the (benchmark) yield between 7.5-7.8 percent after the auction of a 13-month bond next week. If oil prices dip, we can see bond yields quickly falling further," Comert said.

Oil fell to around $112 a barrel on Friday after the International Energy Agency said demand would slow in 2013. It earlier hit $113.22, its highest settlement for front-month Brent since May 3.

Higher oil prices weigh on the current account deficit as Turkey imports some 95 percent of its energy needs.

The government has forecast the gap will fall to eight percent of GDP in 2012, but Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said on Thursday it should drop to around 7 percent.

The treasury will issue a 13-month zero-coupon bond on Aug. 14 to complete its August borrowing programme. This week it borrowed almost 13 billion lira ($7.3 billion), covering the lion's share of its monthly target of 16 billion lira.

Istanbul's main share index closed 0.97 percent up at 65,126 points, outperforming a fall of 0.19 percent in the MSCI emerging markets index.

"The sell-off in Brent oil stopped the negative decoupling of Turkish assets of the last three days," said Isik Okte, strategist at Halk Invest.

Turkish shares hit an 18-month peak on Monday. So far this year they have jumped 27 percent.

Shares of petrochemicals maker Petkim closed 0.5 percent up at 1.98 lira after the company posted a slightly lower than expectations second-quarter loss.

By 1458 GMT, the lira inched was little changed at 1.7838 against the dollar from 1.7831 late on Thursday. It traded below the psychological level of 2 against its euro-dollar basket at 1.9887, from 1.9892.

The lira began the week at its strongest level against the dollar in three months at 1.7735, boosted by the fall in inflation. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by John Stonestreet)