* Lira weaker as higher oil prices weigh
* C/a deficit falls, has little impact on markets
ISTANBUL Aug 13 The Turkish lira weakened
against the dollar on Monday as rising oil prices posed risks to
inflation, offsetting data showing an improvement in the current
account deficit.
Turkey had the smallest monthly current account deficit
since August 2011 in June, data showed on Monday, and Finance
Minister Mehmet Simsek said the economy was experiencing a soft
landing.
A wide current account deficit has been a major source of
concern for investors in Turkish assets, but the June data was
overshadowed by worries about a rise in the oil price above $114
a barrel, its highest in more than three months. That risks
adding to Turkish inflation as the country imports 95 percent of
its energy needs. Inflation rose above 9 percent in July.
By 0830 GMT, the lira was weaker at 1.7921 against the
dollar, from 1.7838 late on Friday. It traded below
the psychological level of 2 against its euro-dollar basket
at 1.9971, compared to 1.9887 on Friday.
The lira began last week at its strongest level against the
dollar in three months at 1.7735, boosted by a fall in
inflation.
The two-year benchmark yield rose slightly
on Monday to 7.86 percent, from a close at 7.84 percent on
Friday.
The yield fell as low as 7.47 percent last week as falling
inflation and a narrowing current account gap boosted demand
from investors.
"The sell-off was caused by a higher oil price and it's
possible impacts on Turkey's inflation and budget balance still
continues. The market could not recover," said a fund manager.
"The impact of the current account deficit on markets is
limited," he said.
Turkey's current account deficit narrowed to $4.25 billion
in June from $5.83 billion a month earlier, central bank data
showed on Monday, slightly above a Reuters poll forecast for a
deficit of $4.1 billion.
The current account deficit stood at an annualised $63.5
billion in June, down from a peak of $78.5 billion in October
2011 and below a year-end target of $65 billion, Simsek told
Reuters in emailed comments.
"Despite the favourable picture so far, we keep our year-end
(current account deficit) forecast closer to 7.5 percent of GDP
since the pace of external adjustment will likely lose steam in
the second half due to a pick-up in economic activity in the
fourth quarter, a possible reversal in net gold exports and
higher oil prices," said Ilker Domac, an economist at Citigroup.
The Turkish government said last week the current account
deficit would fall to around 7 percent of GDP this year from 10
percent in 2011 and would beat the forecast in its medium-term
economic programme for a shortfall of 8 percent of GDP.
Turkish shares hit an 18-month peak on Monday and have
rallied around 27 percent this year.
Istanbul's main share index was up 0.15 percent at
65,222.68 points, outperforming a fall of 0.41 percent in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
(Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Susan Fenton)