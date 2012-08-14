* Lira firms, bonds flat ahead debt auction

* Treasury will issue 13-month zero-coupon bond later in the day

* Shares just below flat, underperforming emerging index

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Aug 14 The Turkish lira firmed slightly on Tuesday, after hitting a 10-day low to the dollar in the previous session on easier liquidity and high oil prices that could further widen Turkey's external gap, while bonds steadied ahead of a debt auction.

Turkish shares were trading just below Monday's closing levels, slightly underperforming the emerging markets index.

By 0749 GMT, the lira was at 1.7926 against the greenback , stronger from 1.7950 late on Monday. Against its euro-dollar basket, it stood at 2.0041, from 2.0068.

"The lira is affected by the euro-dollar rate," said HSBC strategist Fatih Keresteci. "The low funding rate is a negative factor for the lira. But I think it will continue to decouple positively (from its peers) as the rating outlook gets better."

He said falling inflation and a narrowing of the current account deficit - a major concern for investors - could both contribute to an improvement in Turkey's rating outlook.

Moody's raised Turkey's sovereign credit rating to Ba1 with positive outlook on June 20, 2012, one notch below investment grade, citing a significant improvement in the country's public finances.

Turkish inflation dipped to 9 percent in July from above 11 percent in April.

The interbank repo rate fell as low as 5 percent on Monday as the Turkish Central Bank loosened liquidity conditions ahead of a three-day public holiday starting on Aug. 19.

The average lira funding rate of the central bank dipped to 6.9 percent from 10.8 percent late in May, when the bank applied additional tightening to tackle inflation.

"If the oil price wasn't rising, the positive decoupling (of the lira) would be more significant. (Higher) oil prices are a risk but the 12-month rolling current account gap is at $63.5 billion, which is below the year-end target," Keresteci said.

The lira hit its weakest level to the dollar in ten days at 1.7973 on Monday as a rise in oil prices to more than $114 a barrel, their highest in over three months, offset data showing an improvement in the current account deficit.

Turkey imports 95 percent of its energy needs, which makes the country vulnerable to a rise in energy prices. In the first half of 2012, the country's current account gap stood at $31.08 billion, around a third lower than in the same period of 2011.

The two-year benchmark yield stood at 7.90 percent, virtually unchanged from a previous close at 7.88 percent, with investors awaiting a 13-month zero-coupon bond auction due later in the day.

"The issue amount will have to reach 3.1 billion lira if the Treasury wants to attain its total borrowing plan for this month," said Erkin Isik, strategist at TEB.

"The sell-off in short-term bonds last week brought yields to attractive levels when compared with the recent level of funding costs, so we expect demand to be much stronger than at the auctions last week. The very loose liquidity conditions will also support stronger bids at the auction," Isik said.

The yield fell as low as 7.47 percent earlier this month as falling inflation and a narrowing current account gap boosted demand from investors.

Istanbul's main share index was 0.21 percent down at 65,025 points, underperforming a rise of 0.69 percent in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Shares of Turkish airport operator TAV were 0.63 percent up at 9.54 lira after the company said the number of passengers rose 32 percent to 7.46 million in July.

Turkish shares hit an 18-month peak last week and have rallied around 27 percent this year. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Catherine Evans)