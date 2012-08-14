* Lira hits weakest level in 11-days

* Bonds suffer after poor auction of zero-coupon bond

* Shares slide, underperform emerging index (Updates to market close)

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Aug 14 Turkish assets weakened on Tuesday, with the lira hitting an 11-day low against the dollar due to easier liquidity and higher oil prices that could further widen Turkey's external financing gap, while bonds were punished for poor demand at a debt sale.

Turkish shares closed 1.5 percent weaker at 64,160 points, slightly underperforming the emerging markets index which gained 0.6 percent.

By 1520 GMT, the lira was at 1.802 against the greenback , weaker than the 1.7950 seen late on Monday. Against its euro-dollar basket, it stood at 2.0114, from 2.0068, the weakest since July 27.

The two-year benchmark yield rose 10 basis points to 7.98 percent, after the treasury narrowly failed to reach its August borrowing target of 16 billion lira.

The treasury sold 2 billion lira of its zero-coupon bond maturing on Sep. 11, 2013 at a yield of 8.07 percent, well above a forecast of 7.89 percent.

"The Treasury almost achieved its borrowing target for August, but at a higher cost and low bids. So, we can't say it was successful," said Garanti Securities strategist Tufan Comert.

"There are several factors for the low level of bids. The rise in oil and food prices creates worries about the continuation of the Turkish inflation fall. The lira weakening also affected investor sentiment negatively," Comert said .

Turkish inflation dipped to 9 percent in July from above 11 percent in April.

"The benchmark yield increased on low bids during the non competitive sale before the auction," said Erkin Isik strategist at TEB.

"The recent fall in bond yields has discouraged investors, while the weakness in the lira is due to low lira funding by the central bank... This weakness of the lira also negatively affected bonds," he added.

The interbank repo rate fell as low as 5 percent on Monday from levels of around 7.5 percent last week as the Turkish Central Bank loosened liquidity conditions ahead of a three-day public holiday starting on Aug. 19.

The benchmark bond yield fell as low as 7.47 percent earlier this month as falling inflation and a narrowing current account gap boosted demand from investors. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun and Alexandra Hudson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)