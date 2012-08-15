* Benchmark yield hits one-month high
* Lira at weakest in 2 weeks to the dollar, shares down
* Jobless rate lowest in 10 years
By Seltem Iyigun
ISTANBUL, Aug 15 The Turkish lira slipped to its
weakest level against the dollar in nearly two weeks on
Wednesday, stocks dipped and the benchmark bond yield reached a
one-month high due to worries about the impact of rising oil
prices and geopolitical risks.
On a more positive note data showed the jobless rate fell in
May to a 10-year low, reflecting job growth in the services
sector and seasonal effects.
Istanbul's main share index was down 0.21 percent
at 64,024 points, in line with a 0.4 percent fall in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
By 0801 GMT, Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield
stood at 8.10 percent, up from a previous close
at 7.98 percent. Bond yields rose 10 basis points on Tuesday
when low demand at an auction meant the Treasury narrowly failed
to reach its August borrowing target of 16 billion lira ($8.87
billion).
"The rise in oil prices and geopolitical risks spoiled the
rally in the bond market. We will see 8 percent in intraday
trade, which is an important support level," analysts at Halk
Invest said in a note.
The 17-month uprising in neighbouring Syria is weighing on
Turkish financial markets on worries Turkey could be adversely
affected by sectarian strife or become embroiled in the
conflict.
The benchmark bond yield fell as low as 7.47 percent earlier
this month as falling inflation and a narrowing current account
gap boosted demand from investors. Some traders said the rise in
bond yields was partly due to profit taking following the
rally.
However, a rise in the oil price in recent days to its
highest since May poses risks for the inflation outlook and
current account deficit and is putting pressure on the lira.
The currency was slightly weaker against the dollar
at 1.8047, compared with 1.8020 late on Tuesday.
Against its euro-dollar basket, it stood at
2.0136, from 2.0114, the weakest since July 30.
"The rise in oil prices above $114 a barrel would negatively
affect the Turkish economy through the current account gap and
inflation channels. The lira's weakening compared with the
Russian rouble also confirms this," said Fatih Keresteci,
strategist at HSBC. The rouble benefits from a rising oil price
as oil is Russia's chief export.
"Rising geopolitical tensions also have started to
negatively affect Turkish assets. Turkish companies'
dollar-buying weakens the lira too," Keresteci said,
Local companies buy dollars to pay their import bills. As
Turkey imports 95 percent of its energy needs, any rise in oil
prices damages its huge current account gap which rose to 10
percent of its gross domestic product in 2011.
Despite the slowdown in the Turkish economy, the
unemployment rate fell to 8.2 percent in April to June period,
the Turkish Statistics Institute said on
Wednesday.
Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek said in emailed comments to
Reuters this was the lowest figure in 10 years, and the
seasonally adjusted rate of 9 percent is the lowest since
2005.
"Seasonal affects are usually strong in Turkey during the
summer due to employment in construction, tourism etc. We don't
think the unemployment rate will fall further as the economy
slows down. As this data is several months old, it wouldn't have
any effect on the central bank's policy decision," said Emre
Tekmen, economist at TEB.
Investors were also awaiting a central bank policy meeting
on Thursday. The bank is expected to gently ease monetary policy
to support the slowing economy by raising the portion of lira
reserves that banks can hold in foreign currencies. But it is
expected to keep its policy rate at a record low 5.75 percent.
($1 = 1.8039 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Catherine Evans and Susan
Fenton)