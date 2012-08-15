* Benchmark yield 10 bps down, lira up as high yields attract investors

* Banking shares rally ahead of c.bank policy meeting on Thursday (Adds fresh quotes, closing prices)

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Aug 15 Turkish shares edged higher on Wednesday, led by banking shares as investors bet the central bank would ease monetary policy at a meeting on Thursday by raising the portion of lira reserves banks can hold in foreign currencies.

The banking share index jumped 1.52 percent, helping push Istanbul's main share index up 0.7 percent to 64,611 points. It outperformed a 0.45 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.

"Prospects for a change in the lira required reserves by the central bank tomorrow supported banks as it would ease liquidity," said Altan Aydin, equity analyst at Garanti Securities.

The central bank is not expected to change its key policy rates at its monthly meeting on Thursday, despite slowing economic growth, as it seeks to keep inflation in check.

The Turkish lira and bonds recovered from earlier losses on Wednesday as the rise in bond yields attracted investors seeking higher returns.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield closed at 7.94 percent, after rising to a one-month high of 8.10 percent in intraday trade, compared with a previous close at 7.98 percent.

"After the benchmark yield touched 8 percent, which was a resistance level, we saw investors starting to buy bonds again. The lira is abundant in the market and the short-term lira rates fell below 5 percent. Hence, bond yields became attractive," said Arinc Yurtkuran, a fixed income trader at ING Bank.

"Inflows to the bond market should continue around this level and the benchmark yield should move between 7.5-8 percent. I expect it to be at 7.75 percent at the end-2012," he added.

Bond yields rose 10 basis points on Tuesday when low demand at an auction meant the Treasury narrowly failed to reach its August borrowing target of 16 billion lira ($8.87 billion).

Analysts said rising oil prices and geopolitical tensions also contributed to the increase in bond yields.

The 17-month uprising in neighbouring Syria is weighing on Turkish financial markets on worries Turkey could be adversely affected by sectarian strife or become embroiled in the conflict.

The benchmark bond yield fell as low as 7.47 percent earlier this month as falling inflation and a narrowing current account gap boosted investor demand.

By 1455 GMT on Wednesday, the lira had firmed to 1.7964 against the dollar, compared with 1.8020 late on Tuesday. Against its euro-dollar basket, it stood almost flat at 2.0111, from 2.0114 late on Tuesday.

Traders said the lira firmed mainly due to the inflows into the bond market.

Analysts did not expect Thursday's central bank meeting to trigger big moves in the lira or the bond market.

"We don't expect any move that can change the current level of the lira and bond yields," said Gizem Oztok Altinsac, economist at Garanti Securities. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Susan Fenton)