* Bank shares strong, central bank seen easing liquidity

* Turkish central bank policy decision at 1100 GMT

* Lira, bonds flat

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Aug 16 Turkish banking shares traded around one percent higher on Thursday on expectations that the central bank will adopt measures which would ease liquidity at its monthly policy meeting later in the day, while the lira and bonds were flat.

Turkey's Central Bank will release the decision of its August monetary policy meeting at 1100 GMT on Thursday. The central bank is expected to keep its key policy rates unchanged, despite a slowdown in economic growth, as it seeks to keep inflation in check.

It is also expected to raise the portion of lira reserves banks can hold in foreign currencies and gold, which would boost liquidity in the markets and - potentially - the local credit market.

The banking share index was 0.95 percent, pushing Istanbul's main share index 0.47 percent higher to 64,900 points. It outperformed a 0.16 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.

"Banks are positively affected by the expectations of easier liquidity measures by the central bank this afternoon. Besides, investors who sold for profit-taking few days ago have restarted buying banking shares," said Sevgi Onur, a banking analyst at Global Securities.

"We also can say the fall in the bond yields in line with the oil prices has a positive impact in the shares," she added.

As Turkey is dependent on energy imports to run its economic activity, any rise in oil prices increases concerns about its current account deficit.

Turkish Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan said on Thursday he expected the current account deficit to fall to 7.7-7.8 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2012, according to the text of a speech he was making in Istanbul.

The government had estimated the current account to GDP ratio at 8 percent at the end of 2012 in its medium term plan.

Turkey's two-year benchmark bond yield stood flat at 7.94 percent, after rising to a one-month high of 8.10 percent on Wednesday due the low level of bids in debt auctions and worries about the rise in oil prices.

By 0856 GMT on Wednesday, the lira stood at 1.7990 against the dollar, slightly weaker than 1.7964 late on Wednesday. Against its euro-dollar basket, it stood at 2.0039, from 2.0111.

Turkish markets shrugged off Turkish Statistics Institute data showing its confidence index rose 1.1 percent to 92.8 points in July from 91.8 points a month earlier. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)