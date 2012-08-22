(Corrects first name in paragraph 8 to Ercan, not Eric)
* Bank shares hit 15-month high
* Lira firms, bonds dip
* Markets quiet after public holiday
ISTANBUL, Aug 22 Turkish bank shares dipped
after hitting a 15-month high in thin volumes on Wednesday, the
first day of trading following a two-day public holiday, buoyed
by the central bank's moves to raise lira liquidity.
The main share index fell 0.12 percent to 65,676.71
at the end of the first session. The banking index
fell 0.09 percent after hitting a 15-month high earlier
in the session.
At its monthly policy meeting on Aug. 16, the central bank
raised the amount of lira reserves that commercial lenders can
hold in foreign currency and gold, and increased the upper limit
of weekly lira funding. It also signalled a possible interest
rate cut in the coming months.
Increased lira liquidity in the market has the potential to
boost banks' profits by reducing their funding costs and raising
the value of their bond holdings.
Bond prices dipped, paring some of the gains notched up last
week on the back of the central bank decisions. The yield on
Turkey's two-year benchmark was at 7.73
percent from a close of 7.72 percent on Aug. 17.
The lira strengthened to 1.7946 against the
dollar from 1.8025 late on Friday. Against its euro-dollar
basket, the lira stood at 2.0177, from 2.0112.
HSBC said in a note it believed the Turkish economy remained
resilient in the face of the global economic downturn because of
low levels of public and private debt and a solid banking
industry.
Ercan Guner, who manages a $172 million Turkish equities
fund for the bank, said the stock market remained inexpensive
with valuations close to both the 5-year historical average and
the broader emerging market average.
Turkish markets are expected to remain quiet for the rest of
this week, with some traders taking an extended holiday after
the Eid al-Fitr festival marking the end of the Muslim holy
month of Ramadan.
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley, Editing by Nick Tattersall and
Stephen Nisbet)