(Corrects first name in paragraph 8 to Ercan, not Eric)

ISTANBUL, Aug 22 Turkish bank shares dipped after hitting a 15-month high in thin volumes on Wednesday, the first day of trading following a two-day public holiday, buoyed by the central bank's moves to raise lira liquidity.

The main share index fell 0.12 percent to 65,676.71 at the end of the first session. The banking index fell 0.09 percent after hitting a 15-month high earlier in the session.

At its monthly policy meeting on Aug. 16, the central bank raised the amount of lira reserves that commercial lenders can hold in foreign currency and gold, and increased the upper limit of weekly lira funding. It also signalled a possible interest rate cut in the coming months.

Increased lira liquidity in the market has the potential to boost banks' profits by reducing their funding costs and raising the value of their bond holdings.

Bond prices dipped, paring some of the gains notched up last week on the back of the central bank decisions. The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark was at 7.73 percent from a close of 7.72 percent on Aug. 17.

The lira strengthened to 1.7946 against the dollar from 1.8025 late on Friday. Against its euro-dollar basket, the lira stood at 2.0177, from 2.0112.

HSBC said in a note it believed the Turkish economy remained resilient in the face of the global economic downturn because of low levels of public and private debt and a solid banking industry.

Ercan Guner, who manages a $172 million Turkish equities fund for the bank, said the stock market remained inexpensive with valuations close to both the 5-year historical average and the broader emerging market average.

Turkish markets are expected to remain quiet for the rest of this week, with some traders taking an extended holiday after the Eid al-Fitr festival marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. (Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley, Editing by Nick Tattersall and Stephen Nisbet)