* Lira weakens, bond yields edge higher

* Fitch said it could upgrade Turkey

* Shares flat, outperform emerging market peers

ISTANBUL, Aug 24 Turkish markets dipped on Friday, hit by global selling of riskier assets but supported by Fitch saying it may lift the country's long-term rating to investment grade if makes progress on economic growth, inflation and the current account deficit.

"Even though everybody knows that Turkey's credit rating will be raised if these conditions are met, the fact that this was officially expressed has had a positive impact," said HSBC strategist Fatih Keresteci.

In its report on Thursday, Fitch said it could upgrade Turkey's long-term issuer default ratings to "BBB-" from "BB+".

The lira, which strengthened to 1.7935 against the dollar on Thursday after release of the Fitch report, edged back to 1.7995 by 0750 GMT but was still firmer than its level at the end of last week before a two-day public holiday.

Keresteci said a recent loss in the lira's value against the euro/dollar basket was not expected to be lasting. The lira stood at 2.0264 against the basket, easing from 2.0237 a day earlier.

"Given strengthening expectations of a rating upgrade, we anticipate that it will fall below the 2.0 level," he added.

Markets were also awaiting the release of the minutes of last week's monetary policy committee meeting at around 1100 GMT.

Benchmark bond yields tumbled and banking shares rose last week after the central bank hinted it could cut rates and adopted measures to boost liquidity in the market.

However, in the short term the sale of riskier assets globally was expected to keep local markets under pressure.

"We expect Turkish financial markets to follow a slight selling trend today," Keresteci said.

The main share index dipped 0.06 percent to 66,042.98 points, outperforming a 0.92 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond rose to 7.74 percent from 7.70 percent on Thursday.

The Turkish Central Bank was holding a one-month repo auction on Friday with a volume of 4.0 billion lira ($2.2 billion) and a one-week repo with a 6.5 billion lira volume.

Turkish markets will also take cues from Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's meeting with the German and French leaders, who told Athens on Thursday it should not expect leeway on its bailout deal unless it sticks to tough reform targets.

Fitch warned on Thursday that a "material worsening" in the euro zone crisis could hit Turkey's capital inflows, needed to rein in its current account deficit to a government forecast of 8 percent this year. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)