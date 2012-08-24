* Lira weakens, bond yields flat

* C.bank sees weaker Q3 than hoped

* Shares dip, outperform emerging market peers (Updates with closing prices)

ISTANBUL, Aug 24 Turkish markets dipped on Friday after the central bank warned that economic recovery in the third quarter could be weaker than expected, taking some of the shine off optimism about a possible credit rating upgrade by Fitch.

The central bank, in the minutes of last week's monetary policy committee meeting, released on Friday, said the latest data suggested the third quarter may not be as strong as hoped, although it noted core inflation remained on a downward trend.

The markets nonetheless found support from Thursday's Fitch report, in which the ratings agency said it could upgrade Turkey's long-term credit rating to investment grade if the country makes progress on growth, inflation and the current account deficit.

"Even though everybody knows that Turkey's credit rating will be raised if these conditions are met, the fact that this was officially expressed has had a positive impact," said HSBC strategist Fatih Keresteci.

The lira, which strengthened to 1.7935 against the dollar on Thursday after release of the Fitch report, edged back to 1.7975 by 1554 GMT but was still firmer than its level at the end of last week before a two-day public holiday.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond was flat at 7.70 percent, having earlier edged up to 7.74 percent.

"We've seen a bit of a rise in interest rates but in low volumes ... Some investors are worried about Treasury borrowing for the rest of the year because of the budget deficit and how that will affect rates," said Tufan Comert, strategist at Garanti Securities.

Istanbul's main share index dipped 0.64 percent to close at 65,654.31 points, still outperforming a 0.84 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index. (Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Susan Fenton)