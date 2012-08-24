* Lira weakens, bond yields flat
* C.bank sees weaker Q3 than hoped
* Shares dip, outperform emerging market peers
(Updates with closing prices)
ISTANBUL, Aug 24 Turkish markets dipped on
Friday after the central bank warned that economic recovery in
the third quarter could be weaker than expected, taking some of
the shine off optimism about a possible credit rating upgrade by
Fitch.
The central bank, in the minutes of last week's monetary
policy committee meeting, released on Friday, said the latest
data suggested the third quarter may not be as strong as hoped,
although it noted core inflation remained on a downward trend.
The markets nonetheless found support from Thursday's Fitch
report, in which the ratings agency said it could upgrade
Turkey's long-term credit rating to investment grade if the
country makes progress on growth, inflation and the current
account deficit.
"Even though everybody knows that Turkey's credit rating
will be raised if these conditions are met, the fact that this
was officially expressed has had a positive impact," said HSBC
strategist Fatih Keresteci.
The lira, which strengthened to 1.7935 against
the dollar on Thursday after release of the Fitch report, edged
back to 1.7975 by 1554 GMT but was still firmer than its level
at the end of last week before a two-day public holiday.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
was flat at 7.70 percent, having earlier edged
up to 7.74 percent.
"We've seen a bit of a rise in interest rates but in low
volumes ... Some investors are worried about Treasury borrowing
for the rest of the year because of the budget deficit and how
that will affect rates," said Tufan Comert, strategist at
Garanti Securities.
Istanbul's main share index dipped 0.64 percent to
close at 65,654.31 points, still outperforming a 0.84 percent
fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.
(Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Susan Fenton)