* Trade deficit narrowed
* Tight liquidity keeps lira pressured
* Turkish inflation data due on Sept 3
ISTANBUL, Aug 31 The Turkish lira weakened on
Friday as worries over tighter liquidity kept it under pressure
while investors shifted their focus to Turkish inflation data,
which is expected to rise due to higher oil prices.
Turkish markets were closed on Thursday for a public
holiday.
The lira weakened to 1.8182 against the dollar
by 1046 GMT from 1.8156 on Wednesday. It eased to 2.0532 against
the euro-dollar basket from 2.0494. T h e currency
weakened to 1.8268 against the dollar earlier in the day on
tighter liquidity worries, traders said.
The central bank injected 5 billion lira ($2.74 billion) in
a one-month repo auction and 7.5 billion lira in a one-week repo
auction into the market on Friday.
" The c entral bank continues to pump excess TRY liquidity
i nt o the market and this eases the o/n rates, whi ch is aligned
with (c entral bank Governor) Er dem Basci's comments last week,
signallin g an attempt to be more dovish," said Cit igroup
strategist Luis Costa.
"Today is the last day of the month and tax payments are
expected to partially support the TRY, but the general sentiment
towards the currency has somewhat deteriorated."
Yagiz Oral, assistant manager at HSBC Portfolio, said the
lira' s easing to above 2.05 versus the euro-dollar basket s howed
t here is n ot a supportive environment for the currency, but that
the central b ank would start tightening if it went ab ove 2.08.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
fell to 7.61 percent from 7.65 percent.
Istanbul's main share index rose 0.43 percent to
66,439.03 points, outperforming a 0.19 percent rise in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
"Recent positive decoupling and today being contract expiry
date may keep Turkish shares relatively stronger yet again.
Upside target around 67.5k should the index break 66.6k," wrote
EkspresInvest analysts in a note.
Markets showed no reaction to a narrowing trade deficit in
July. The deficit shrank to $7.89 billion in July from $9.2
billion a year earlier, data showed, in line with a forecast gap
of $7.9 billion in a Reuters poll.
Exports rose 8.5 percent and imports fell 1.5 percent.
The Turkish Statistics Institute will release inflation data
for August on Sept. 3. A Reuters poll forecast a 0.25 percent
rise for consumer price index month-on-month, and a year-on-year
rise of 6.5 percent.
Investors cooled expectations that U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke will offer any signal of a further
monetary stimulus at a speech before fellow central bankers
later in the day, hampering investor appetite for riskier
emerging markets, like Turkey.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Stephen Nisbet)