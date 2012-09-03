ISTANBUL, Sept 3 Turkish markets were slightly weaker in cautious trade on Monday, shrugging off a higher-than-forecast rise in consumer inflation and remaining focused instead on an anticipated further easing of monetary policy this month.

Consumer prices rose 0.56 percent month-on-month in August, more than double a Reuters poll forecast, but inflation excluding volatile food and energy prices dipped.

The lira eased to 1.8205 against the dollar by 1111 GMT from 1.8176 late on Friday, but was virtually unchanged from its level before the August inflation figures.

"Despite the bad headline surprise, underlying inflation is benign," said Ekspres Invest chief economist Nilufer Sezgin.

"The fresh data would not change the central bank's accommodative monetary policy that has been in place since July. That said ... the bank has been keeping the liquidity conditions tighter over the last two days," he said.

Analysts will be seeking clues on the central bank's response to the data at a regular bank meeting with economists on Tuesday.

"Given the central bank's latest statements it is firmly viewed that it will cut the upper band of the rates corridor by 50-100 basis points," said Garanti Securities Gizem Oztok Altinsac.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond edged up to 7.65 percent from 7.64 percent before the inflation figures and from 7.62 percent on Friday.

Istanbul's main share index dipped 0.3 percent to 67,166.97 points, underperforming a 0.48 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall, Ron Askew)