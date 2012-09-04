* Turkish lira firmer, bond yields rise

* Central bank holds regular meeting with economists

* C.bank says sees inflation falling more sharply in Q4

ISTANBUL, Sept 4 Turkish assets were mixed on Tuesday after the central bank said it expected inflation to fall more sharply in the fourth quarter, with investors seeking further policy clues from a meeting the bank was holding with economists.

In its monthly statement on price developments, the central bank said annual core inflation indicators showed a continued downtrend in August as cost and demand pressures eased, while service prices maintained a moderate trend.

The lira firmed to 1.8159 against the dollar by 0842 GMT from 1.8206 late on Monday. Against its euro-dollar basket, it firmed to 2.0531 from 2.0546 a day earlier.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond stood at 7.67 percent, up from a spot close of 7.65 percent on Monday.

The central bank was holding a regular meeting with economists in Ankara on Tuesday, a day after data which showed consumer prices rose 0.56 percent month-on-month in August, more than double a Reuters poll forecast.

But core inflation excluding volatile food and energy prices dipped, leaving expectations of an easing in monetary policy intact, and traders said the bank's message on this would be watched closely.

"We expect the central bank to judge the annual fall in core and headline inflation as a positive development," said a bond trader at one bank.

Analysts expect the central bank to cut the upper band of its interest rate corridor by up 100 basis points at its monetary policy committee meeting on Sept. 18. The overnight borrowing rate currently stands at 5 percent and the lending rate at 11.5 percent, with the benchmark repo rate at 5.75.

Markets were pricing in expectations that at its meeting on Thursday the European Central Bank would at least outline a bond-buying scheme aimed at containing the borrowing cost in struggling economies such as Spain.

"The ECB's meeting this week is also awaited. Before that meeting there is a slightly optimistic mood and this mood will continue," the bond trader said.

Istanbul's main share index dipped 0.08 percent to 67,155.03 points, in line with the MSCI emerging markets index . (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Pravin Char)