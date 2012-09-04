* Turkish lira, bond yields firm

ISTANBUL, Sept 4 Turkish assets inched up on Tuesday after the central bank said it saw inflation falling more sharply in the fourth quarter, reinforcing expectations it will ease monetary policy further this month.

In its monthly statement on price developments, the central bank said annual core inflation indicators showed a continued downtrend in August as cost and demand pressures eased, while service prices maintained a moderate trend.

The lira firmed to 1.8180 against the dollar by 1238 GMT from 1.8206 late on Monday. Against its euro-dollar basket, it firmed to 2.0520 from 2.0546 a day earlier.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond edged down to 7.64 percent, little changed from a spot close of 7.65 percent on Monday.

The central bank held a regular meeting with economists in Ankara on Tuesday, a day after data showed core inflation dipped in August.

Economists said the bank indicated it would maintain tight monetary policy with possible easing on the agenda, but gave no further clues on its strategy.

"There hasn't been a change in the inflation outlook, the downward trend continues as expected. Third quarter growth will be lower. A cut in the rate corridor would be a signal (of easier monetary policy)," said Gizem Oztok Altinsac, an economist at Garanti Securities.

Analysts expect the central bank to cut the upper band of its interest rate corridor by up 100 basis points at its monetary policy committee meeting on Sept. 18. The overnight borrowing rate currently stands at 5 percent and the lending rate at 11.5 percent, with the benchmark repo rate at 5.75.

Istanbul's main share index fell slightly to 67,147.92 points, narrowly outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Susan Fenton)