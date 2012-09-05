* Turkish lira weaker, bond yields flat

* Central bank expected to ease policy this month

* Investors wait for Thursday's ECB meeting

ISTANBUL, Sept 5 The Turkish lira and stocks fell slightly on Wednesday with investors remaining focused on a central bank policy meeting later this month which is expected to ease monetary policy further.

Attention was also on the upcoming European Central Bank gathering, which could knock wider market sentiment if it fails to come up with a concrete plan to deal with the euro zone's debt crisis.

The lira weakened to 1.8270 against the dollar by 0734 GMT from 1.8185 late on Tuesday. Against its euro-dollar basket, it weakened to 2.0575 from 2.0526 a day earlier.

The Turkish central bank on Tuesday indicated at a meeting with economists it could ease rates, a day after data showed core inflation dipped in August.

In its monthly statement on price developments, the central bank said annual core inflation indicators showed a continued downtrend in August as cost and demand pressures eased, while service prices maintained a moderate trend.

"The lira will trade between 1.8150-1.8250 against the dollar before the ECB meeting tomorrow," said Fatih Keresteci, a strategist at HSBC Bank Turkey.

"With the strong expectations of the meeting a sharp decline in parity seems difficult," he said.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond was virtually flat at 7.64 percent.

Analysts expect the Turkish central bank to cut the upper band of its interest rate corridor by up 100 basis points at its monetary policy committee meeting on Sept. 18. The overnight borrowing rate currently stands at 5 percent and the lending rate at 11.5 percent, with the benchmark repo rate at 5.75.

"We continue to see MPC reducing the ceiling if the corridor by 50-100 bps in its meeting on Sept. 18, with upcoming decisions by ECB and Fed set to play a key role in dictating the size of the cut," FinansInvest said in a report.

Istanbul's main share index fell slightly to 66,889.70 points, narrowly outperforming the MSCI emerging markets index. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Toby Chopra)