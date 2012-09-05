(Updates with closing prices)

* Turkish lira, bond yields flat, stocks higher

* Central bank expected to ease policy this month

* Investors wait for Thursday's ECB meeting

ISTANBUL, Sept 5 Turkish shares rose nearly 1 percent on Wednesday on hopes the central bank might ease monetary policy as soon as this month, while the lira was steady.

The central bank signalled on Tuesday that it could possibly ease monetary policy, saying it saw inflation falling more sharply in the fourth quarter.

Analysts expect the bank to cut the upper band of its interest rate corridor by up 100 basis points at its monetary policy committee meeting on Sept. 18. The overnight borrowing rate currently stands at 5 percent and the lending rate at 11.5 percent, with the benchmark repo rate at 5.75.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 0.99 percent at 67,559.48 points on Wednesday beating a 0.9 percent fall in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Investors also remained focused on Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, which could knock wider market sentiment if the bank fails to come up with a concrete plan to deal with the euro zone's debt crisis.

The lira was stable at 1.8185 against the dollar, and against its euro-dollar basket, it weakened to 2.0555 from 2.0526 a day earlier.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond was at 7.60 percent, unchanged from late trade on Tuesday. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)