ISTANBUL, Sept 6 The Turkish benchmark bond yield fell to a one-month low on Thursday as the lower cost of funding from the central bank and an easier monetary policy outlook boosted demand for bonds while the lira and stocks firmed slightly.

The central bank has eased liquidity conditions by providing more liquidity at a lower rate, cutting the funding costs of the banking sector and enabling it to buy more bonds.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond touched a one-month low of 7.50 percent and closed at 7.53 percent, compared with its previous close at 7.60 percent.

The lira firmed to 1.8110 against the dollar from 1.8185 late on Wednesday, as investors welcomed plans by the European Central Bank to purchase sovereign bonds on the secondary market.

Against its euro-dollar basket the lira firmed to 2.0482 from 2.0555.

Istanbul's main share index closed at 0.23 percent up at 67,714 points, underperforming a 1.01 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Standard & Poor's Senior Director of European Sovereign Ratings Frank Gill said on Thursday there are still some risks to Turkey receiving an upgrade to its sovereign credit rating despite recent positive export figures.

Turkey's current account deficit stood at $31.08 billion in the first six months of 2012, around a third lower than in the same period of 2011, showing progress is being made in the battle with an enduring economic weak spot and on making its economic slowdown relatively gentle.

Ratings agency Fitch rates Turkey BB+, just a notch under investment grade. Standard & Poor's rate Turkey a rung lower and caused a furore in May by cutting the country's sovereign rating outlook to stable from positive.

Moody's Investors Service promoted Turkey to one level below investment grade in June and kept a positive outlook on the country's debt.