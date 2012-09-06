By Seltem Iyigun
| ISTANBUL, Sept 6
ISTANBUL, Sept 6 The Turkish benchmark bond
yield fell to a one-month low on Thursday as the lower cost of
funding from the central bank and an easier monetary policy
outlook boosted demand for bonds while the lira and stocks
firmed slightly.
The central bank has eased liquidity conditions by providing
more liquidity at a lower rate, cutting the funding costs of the
banking sector and enabling it to buy more bonds.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
touched a one-month low of 7.50 percent and closed at 7.53
percent, compared with its previous close at 7.60 percent.
The lira firmed to 1.8110 against the dollar
from 1.8185 late on Wednesday, as investors welcomed plans by
the European Central Bank to purchase sovereign bonds on the
secondary market.
Against its euro-dollar basket the lira
firmed to 2.0482 from 2.0555.
Istanbul's main share index closed at 0.23 percent
up at 67,714 points, underperforming a 1.01 percent rise in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
Standard & Poor's Senior Director of European Sovereign
Ratings Frank Gill said on Thursday there are still some risks
to Turkey receiving an upgrade to its sovereign credit rating
despite recent positive export figures.
Turkey's current account deficit stood at $31.08 billion in
the first six months of 2012, around a third lower than in the
same period of 2011, showing progress is being made in the
battle with an enduring economic weak spot and on making its
economic slowdown relatively gentle.
Ratings agency Fitch rates Turkey BB+, just a notch under
investment grade. Standard & Poor's rate Turkey a rung lower and
caused a furore in May by cutting the country's sovereign rating
outlook to stable from positive.
Moody's Investors Service promoted Turkey to one level below
investment grade in June and kept a positive outlook on the
country's debt.