* Bond yields dip on falling funding costs for banks

* Shares lag emerging market index after S&P comments

* Lira firms slightly against dollar (Adds quotes, lira, equities)

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, Sept 7 Turkey's benchmark bond yield fell to its lowest level since January 2011 on Friday on low funding costs for banks, while shares underperformed emerging peers after Standard & Poor's said risks remained to Turkey receiving a ratings upgrade.

The lira firmed slightly to 1.8087 against the dollar , from 1.8110 late on Friday, on improved sentiment for riskier assets prompted by a European Central Bank plan to tackle the debt crisis by buying bonds of troubled euro zone states.

Against its euro-dollar basket the lira eased to 2.0498, from 2.0482.

By 0830 GMT, the yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond was at 7.43 percent, its lowest level since January 2011, compared with a previous close at 7.53 percent.

"The central bank eased liquidity and the average lira funding rate of the central bank stood at 6.20 percent on Friday. In early January, this rate was at 11.95 percent. This has reduced bond yields," said Bora Tamer, vice president at Halk Invest.

"Expectations of a rate cut from the central bank also helps bond yields fall," he said.

Turkey's central bank governor hinted late last month that the bank could start easing policy soon. The overnight borrowing rate currently stands at 5 percent and the lending rate at 11.5 percent, with the benchmark one-week repo rate at 5.75 percent.

The last rate cut was in February when the bank cut its overnight lending rate by 100 basis points.

"The fall in inflation in tandem with the central bank's scenario and the slowdown in the economy allowed the bank to increase liquidity. We expect the benchmark yield to fall to 7 percent in six months," Tamer said.

Turkey's annual inflation rate stood at 8.88 percent in August, down from 9.07 percent in July but above the central bank's year-end forecast of 6.5 percent.

Istanbul's main share index was up 0.58 percent at 68,104 points, underperforming a 1.69 percent rise in the MSCI emerging markets index.

"The reason why Turkish shares are underperforming the emerging markets index is the S&P comments. Since the start of the year, investors were buying Turkish equities with expectations of a further credit rating upgrade. Now, these expectations are delayed," said Semih Sacli, strategist at Ata Invest.

Standard & Poor's Senior Director of European Sovereign Ratings Frank Gill said on Thursday that there are still some risks to Turkey receiving an upgrade to its sovereign credit rating despite recent positive export figures.

Since the beginning of 2012, Istanbul's main index has rallied around 30 percent. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Patrick Graham and Susan Fenton)