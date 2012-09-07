* Bond yields dip on falling funding costs for banks
* Shares lag emerging market index after S&P comments
* Lira firms slightly against dollar
(Adds quotes, lira, equities)
By Seltem Iyigun
ISTANBUL, Sept 7 Turkey's benchmark bond yield
fell to its lowest level since January 2011 on Friday on low
funding costs for banks, while shares underperformed emerging
peers after Standard & Poor's said risks remained to Turkey
receiving a ratings upgrade.
The lira firmed slightly to 1.8087 against the dollar
, from 1.8110 late on Friday, on improved sentiment
for riskier assets prompted by a European Central Bank plan to
tackle the debt crisis by buying bonds of troubled euro zone
states.
Against its euro-dollar basket the lira eased
to 2.0498, from 2.0482.
By 0830 GMT, the yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark
bond was at 7.43 percent, its lowest level
since January 2011, compared with a previous close at 7.53
percent.
"The central bank eased liquidity and the average lira
funding rate of the central bank stood at 6.20 percent on
Friday. In early January, this rate was at 11.95 percent. This
has reduced bond yields," said Bora Tamer, vice president at
Halk Invest.
"Expectations of a rate cut from the central bank also helps
bond yields fall," he said.
Turkey's central bank governor hinted late last month that
the bank could start easing policy soon. The overnight borrowing
rate currently stands at 5 percent and the lending rate at 11.5
percent, with the benchmark one-week repo rate at 5.75 percent.
The last rate cut was in February when the bank cut its
overnight lending rate by 100 basis points.
"The fall in inflation in tandem with the central bank's
scenario and the slowdown in the economy allowed the bank to
increase liquidity. We expect the benchmark yield to fall to 7
percent in six months," Tamer said.
Turkey's annual inflation rate stood at 8.88 percent in
August, down from 9.07 percent in July but above the central
bank's year-end forecast of 6.5 percent.
Istanbul's main share index was up 0.58 percent at
68,104 points, underperforming a 1.69 percent rise in the MSCI
emerging markets index.
"The reason why Turkish shares are underperforming the
emerging markets index is the S&P comments. Since the start of
the year, investors were buying Turkish equities with
expectations of a further credit rating upgrade. Now, these
expectations are delayed," said Semih Sacli, strategist at Ata
Invest.
Standard & Poor's Senior Director of European Sovereign
Ratings Frank Gill said on Thursday that there are still some
risks to Turkey receiving an upgrade to its sovereign credit
rating despite recent positive export figures.
Since the beginning of 2012, Istanbul's main index has
rallied around 30 percent.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; editing by Patrick Graham and Susan
Fenton)