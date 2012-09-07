By Seltem Iyigun
| ISTANBUL, Sept 7
ISTANBUL, Sept 7 Turkey's benchmark bond yield
fell to its lowest level since January 2011 on Friday as the
central bank funding costs dropped further and a weak U.S job
report fuelled hopes of more global stimulus measures.
Since June, the central bank has been easing liquidity in
response to falling economic growth and inflation, encouraging
banks to buy more bonds. The average lira funding rate for banks
stood at 6.20 percent on Friday, far below the 11.95 percent it
hit in early January.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark
bond closed at 7.35 percent, its lowest level since January 2011
and compared with a previous close at 7.53 percent.
Istanbul's main share index closed 0.33 percent up
at 67,937 points, underperforming a 1.99 percent rise in the
MSCI emerging markets index.
Shares in Turkish cement maker Aslan Cimento fell
9.98 percent to 42.40 lira ($23.3) after owner Oyak announced
plans to sell almost 10 percent of the company.
The lira firmed to 1.7976 against the dollar,
from 1.8110 late on Friday. Against its euro-dollar basket
it eased slightly to 2.0493, from 2.0482.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by John Stonestreet)