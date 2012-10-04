* Turkey says Syria has apologised for mortar strike
ISTANBUL, Oct 4 Turkish assets trimmed losses on
Thursday after Turkey said Syria had apologised for a mortar
strike that killed five civilians in southeast Turkey, which
investors said would help reduce tensions between the two
nations.
Syria has apologised through the United Nations for
Wednesday's strike and said such an incident would not be
repeated, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Besir Atalay said on
Thursday.
Turkish artillery had hit targets near the Syrian border
late on Wednesday and early on Thursday after the artillery
shelling from Syria killed five Turkish civilians.
After the incident, the government won parliamentary
approval to send soldiers to foreign countries if necessary. Its
memorandum said "aggressive action" by Syria's armed forces
against Turkish territory posed a serious threat to national
security.
By 1507 GMT, the lira firmed to 1.7985 against the dollar
, after hitting its weakest since mid-September of
1.8110. But it was still a touch weaker compared with 1.7966
late on Wednesday.
"Syria's apology is a very important factor in the lira's
strengthening, as it showed there won't be any tension between
the two countries," said Burcin Metin, head of the forex desk at
ING Bank.
"Investors don't want to price in any bad developments for
now. If there isn't any new attack, the lira could return to its
levels before the Syria crisis," Metin said, adding that inflows
into the bond market also helped the lira to recover.
Against its euro-dollar basket, the lira
eased at 2.0673, after hitting its weakest since Sept. 18 of
2.0759, from 2.0578.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
closed at 7.61 percent, down from its intraday high of 7.75
percent. It was virtually unchanged from a previous close at
7.58 percent.
"Syria's apology reduced the probability of a war. The
improving sentiment on global markets also was helpful to
bonds," said Erdinc Mogol, manager of treasury marketing at
Akbank.
The main share index closed 0.13 percent up at
66,909 points in line with a rise of 0.22 percent rise in the
emerging markets index. Shares recovered from around a
1.7 percent drop in intraday trade.
"Following the Syria apology, most liquid shares such as
banks and Turkish Airlines recovered. We will probably see this
recovery continue tomorrow," said Onur Mutlu, research manager
at Gedik Investment.
Shares in Turkey's national carrier Turkish Airlines
closed 1.03 percent up at 3.94 lira.
Turkish banking shares rose 0.84 percent.
Shares in Aselsan, Turkish defence and electronics company
Aselsan closed flat at 6.76 lira, after rising around
6 percent in intraday trade due to political tensions.
