* Artillery shell, mortar bombs from Syria hit Turkey at
weekend
* Turkish military retaliating in kind for each strike
* Lira weakens to more than 1.8 to the dollar, bond yields
rise
By Seltem Iyigun
ISTANBUL, Oct 8 Turkish assets slipped on Monday
as sporadic bombardments from Syria and retaliatory fire from
Turkish forces in the southeast of the country continued at the
weekend.
Sunday was the fifth consecutive day of Turkish retaliatory
strikes against incoming bombardment from northern Syria, where
President Bashar al-Assad's forces have been battling rebels who
control swathes of land near the Turkish border.
By 0730 GMT, the lira weakened to 1.8045 against the dollar
from 1.7946 late on Friday. Against its euro-dollar
basket, the lira eased to 2.0723 from 2.0700.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
rose to 7.64 percent, from a previous close at 7.57 percent.
Fatih Keresteci, strategist at HSBC, said the situation on
the border was keeping the markets on edge.
"These developments caused a sell-off in financial markets,
although in a smaller volume than last week," Keresteci added.
The lira hit 1.8110 against the dollar last week after five
Turkish civilians were killed in artillery shelling from Syria.
It was the weakest since mid-September. The yield on the
two-year benchmark bond jumped to 7.75 percent on
Thursday.
Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Monday
that banks' annual loan growth at the end of 2012 was expected
to be 14 percent.
Turkish loan growth slowed from 34 percent in 2010 to 29.5
percent last year after a year of unorthodox monetary policy by
the central bank aimed at preventing overheating.
Turkey's main share index was down 0.19 percent at
67,252 points, outperforming a 1 percent fall in the emerging
markets index.
"Today the local agenda seems to be quiet yet the tension on
Syria is still high due to the continuing firing by the Turkish
artillery units," Ata Invest analysts wrote in a note.
"Globally, third-quarter results and Spain will be watched
closely... Daily support and resistance levels are 66,700-67,300
and 67,800," the note added.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Hugh Lawson)