ISTANBUL Oct 9 Turkish assets were steady on Tuesday as investors awaited the announcement of the government's medium-term programme, expected to include its forecasts for the next three years for everything from unemployment to tourism revenues.

By 0707 GMT, the lira stood at 1.8119 against the dollar , from 1.8115 late on Monday. Against its euro-dollar basket, the lira eased to 2.0811 from 2.0802.

The yield on the two-year benchmark bond stood at 7.65 percent, slightly down from Monday's close at 7.68 percent.

Turkish industrial production fell 1.5 percent year-on-year in August, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on Tuesday, below a Reuters poll forecast for 2.5 percent growth.

Turkey's main share index was up 0.49 percent 67,764 points, in line with a 0.27 percent rise in the emerging markets index. (Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall)