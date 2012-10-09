By Seltem Iyigun
| ISTANBUL
ISTANBUL Oct 9 Turkish assets were steady on
Tuesday as investors awaited the announcement of the
government's medium-term programme, expected to include its
forecasts for the next three years for everything from
unemployment to tourism revenues.
By 0707 GMT, the lira stood at 1.8119 against the dollar
, from 1.8115 late on Monday. Against its euro-dollar
basket, the lira eased to 2.0811 from 2.0802.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
stood at 7.65 percent, slightly down from Monday's close at 7.68
percent.
Turkish industrial production fell 1.5 percent year-on-year
in August, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on
Tuesday, below a Reuters poll forecast for 2.5 percent
growth.
Turkey's main share index was up 0.49 percent
67,764 points, in line with a 0.27 percent rise in the emerging
markets index.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Nick Tattersall)