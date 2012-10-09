* Lira slightly eases after industrial production
* Bonds yields inch down, shares flat
* Aug industrial output falls 1.5 pct y/y; below f'cast
* Markets unmoved by medium-term programme
By Seltem Iyigun
ISTANBUL, Oct 9 The Turkish lira eased slightly
and bond yields inched down on Tuesday as a surprise fall in
August industrial output and a cut in official growth forecasts
suggested the central bank will keep monetary policy loose for
longer.
Turkish industrial production fell 1.5 percent year-on-year
in August, data from the Turkish Statistics Institute showed on
Tuesday, confounding a Reuters poll forecast for a rise of 2.5
percent.
Turkey's government also revised down its growth forecasts
for this year and next but stuck to its prediction that the
economy would expand by 5 percent in 2014.
By 0935 GMT, the lira had weakened to 1.8145 against the
dollar, from 1.8115 late on Monday. Against its
euro-dollar basket, the lira was flat at 2.0808.
"The low industrial production data affected the lira
negatively," said Erkin Isik, strategist at TEB. "The slowdown
in growth supported expectations that the central bank would
keep its rates low for a long time."
The central bank cut the higher of the two interest rates it
uses to control policy by 150 basis points to 10 percent in
September, the first cut in seven months, and hinted it could do
more to support a slowing economy.
On Monday, the lira eased to 1.8168 against the dollar, its
weakest since due Sept. 6, due to heightened tensions with Syria
and a sell-off in emerging markets due to growth worries.
Geopolitical tensions between Syria and Turkey have risen
since five Turkish civilians were killed in artillery shelling
from Syria last week. Tuesday was the sixth consecutive day of
retaliatory strikes by Turkey on Syria.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
stood at 7.63 percent, slightly down from
Monday's close at 7.68 percent.
Announcing the government's medium-term programme for
2012-2015 on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said the
economy was expected to grow 3.2 percent this year, below its
forecast of 4 percent made a year ago.
The government also cut the forecast for next year's growth
to 4 percent from 5 percent but said the current account
deficit, a key weakness of the economy, would gradually decline.
Markets did not immediately react to the revision.
The International Monetary Fund said on Monday that Turkey
is on track to return to its long-term growth path after a soft
landing this year but warned that its wide current account
deficit leaves it vulnerable to volatile foreign capital flows.
Turkey's main share index was up 0.01 percent
67,442 points, in line with a 0.12 percent rise in the emerging
markets index.
