* All Turkish assets firm after current account data
* August current account deficit at $1.18 bln
* C/a deficit figure lower than forecast
ISTANBUL, Oct 11 The Turkish lira and bonds
firmed on Thursday as data showing a lower-than-expected
current account deficit for August underpinned prospects for
easier monetary policy and reduced demand for dollars.
Turkish shares were trading at their highest in 16-months,
buoyed by hopes that ratings agency Fitch, due to conduct an
annual review of Turkey soon, will upgrade its credit rating.
Turkey's August current account deficit fell to $1.18
billion, its lowest level since October 2009, central bank data
showed on Thursday, and was smaller than a Reuters poll forecast
for a deficit of $1.750 billion.
By 1011 GMT the lira had firmed to 1.8130 against the dollar
, from 1.8165 late on Wednesday.
"As the current account deficit falls, importers' demand for
dollars is likely to be lower. Expectations for Turkey to be
upgraded to investment grade also is a positive factor for the
lira," said Bilge Gonen, manager of the foreign exchange desk at
Eurobank Tekfen.
Late in August, Fitch said it may raise Turkey's long-term
rating to investment grade if it makes progress towards its
potential growth rate, trims inflation to its target rate and
narrows the current account gap to a more sustainable level.
Currently, Fitch rates Turkey's creditworthiness at BB+ with
a stable outlook, one notch below investment grade. The agency
said on Wednesday it will be looking at Turkey's credit rating
quite soon.
The markets in Turkey were keeping an eye on border tension
with Syria.
The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond
fell to 7.59 percent from a Wednesday's close
at 7.63 percent.
"After the data, investors bought short-term bonds on
prospects the bank will ease its policy as the economy slows.
Unless there is any selling arising from Syria, markets don't
expect any tensions," said Suha Yaygin, an emerging markets
trader at TD Securities.
Turkey's main share index was up 1.08 percent, its
highest level since May 2011, largely outperforming a 0.08
percent fall in the emerging markets index.
"Comments from Fitch and the current account deficit pushed
shares up. They allow investors to neglect Syria risks. The
downward revision in growth expectations also supports the index
as it strengthens the hopes that the central bank will cut the
upper end of the interest rate corridor," said Hakan Tezcan,
strategist at YF Securities.
The bank cut the upper end of the interest rate corridor by
150 basis points to 10 percent for the first time in seven
months in September.
"We expect Fitch to raise the outlook to positive from
stable and a credit rating upgrade in the first quarter of
2013," Tezcan said.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun; Editing by Anthony Barker)