* Lira eases, stocks and bond yields steady
* Koc Holding falls after Turkey cancels road tender deal
ISTANBUL Feb 25 The Turkish lira eased on
Monday on persistent selling following the central bank's
decision to cut interest rates last week, and shares in Koc
Holding dipped after Turkey cancelled a tender it had
won to run toll roads and bridges.
The lira has been under pressure since the central bank cut
two main interest rates last Tuesday, and as investors' appetite
for riskier assets diminished on concerns that the U.S. Federal
Reserve would stop pumping more dollars into currency markets.
Bond yields were steady, with two-year benchmark bonds
inching up two basis points to 5.69 percent,
and benchmark stocks eased 0.17 percent to 75,769
points, underperforming a 0.12 percent rise in the global
emerging markets index.
At 0905 GMT, the lira traded at 1.7983 to the dollar
, after hitting a three-month low of 1.8037 in early
trade, down from 1.7965 late on Friday. Against a euro-dollar
basket it fell to 2.0904 from 2.0797.
"Investors continue to sell the lira after the central bank
meeting. The bank's comments about the lira's real exchange rate
and the rate cuts will likely weaken the lira for a while," said
Burcin Metin, head of forex at ING Bank.
Investors were eyeing the outcome of a meeting by Turkey's
competition regulator with a dozen banks on Monday to hear their
defence for alleged collusion in setting loan rates, with a
final verdict due within 15 days.
"If the joint price setting behaviour becomes the final
verdict, the penalty is said to be no less than the 2 percent of
the banks' revenues and the upper limit is at 10 percent. The
upper limit would hurt the profitability of banks considerably,"
wrote Ayse Colak, executive vice president at Tera Brokers.
Shares in Koc Holding, Turkey's largest company,
and its fellow consortium bidder Gozde Girisim fell
nearly 3 percent each after the government said it cancelled a
$5.7 billion they won in December to operate toll roads and
bridges over the Bosphorus because the price was too low.