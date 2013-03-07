* Turkish assets flat
* Fitch meeting eyed
ISTANBUL, March 7 Turkish stocks were slightly
higher on Thursday with investors eyeing a meeting between
ratings agency Fitch and investors to discuss Turkish economic
outlook.
Fitch has upgraded Turkey to investment grade, lifting the
country's long-term foreign currency rating to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'
and its long-term local currency rating to 'BBB' from 'BB+',
with stable outlooks.
Turkey needs at least one of the two other major ratings
agencies to follow suit for it to join benchmark investment
grade bond indexes, a status that many funds require before
investing in a country.
Istanbul's main share index was up 0.33 percent at
82,422 points, slightly outperforming a fall of 0.28 percent in
the global emerging markets index.
"We don't expect a change in Fitch's sovereign rating for
Turkey. However, the comments coming from the meeting could
affect the trend in equity market," wrote Ali Cakiroglu, senior
investment strategist at HSBC Asset Management, in a note.
By 0827 GMT, the lira slightly eased to 1.7974 to the dollar
as a solid job data supported the greenback in
global markets, analysts said. The lira was at 1.7944 late on
Wednesday. Against its euro-dollar basket the
lira was at 2.0686 versus 2.0629 late on Wednesday.
The yield on the two-year benchmark bond
was at 5.71 percent in thin trade, virtually unchanged from
Wednesday's close at 5.74 percent.
(Writing by Seltem Iyigun. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)