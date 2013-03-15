(Adds Sabanci Holding shares)

ISTANBUL, March 15 Turkish shares rose on Friday, led by top telecoms company Turk Telekom after Transport Minister Binali Yildirim said the company's plan for a secondary public share offering had been put on hold.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 1.4 percent at 83,115.48 points, outperforming a fall of 0.38 percent in the global emerging markets index.

Turk Telekom rose 3 percent after the minister's comments. The gain was trimmed and it closed up 0.78 percent by the end of the day after the Turkish Privatisation Administration said work on the stock offering was continuing.

Sabanci Holding rose 2.9 percent to 10.50 lira after unit Enerjisa made the top bids worth $2.952 billion in privatisation tenders on Friday for the Toroslar power grid in southern Turkey and for Ayedas power grid on the Anatolian side of Istanbul.

The lira currency was at 1.8064 to the dollar, firming slightly from 1.8130 late on Thursday. Against its euro-dollar basket, it eased slightly to 2.0837 from 2.0822 a day earlier.

"There is outflow from emerging markets. The depreciation trend in the lira strengthens expectations that the central bank will keep rates on hold at this month's meeting," said Tufan Comert, a strategist at Garanti Securities.

The central bank will meet on March 26 for its monthly monetary policy committee meeting.

The yield on Turkey's two-year benchmark bond closed at 5.93 percent, up from the previous day's close of 5.87 percent. (Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)