* Bonds, lira steady amid rate cut expectations

* Credit rating upgrade hopes support sentiment

* Yapi Kredi, Isbank to release results

ISTANBUL, May 7 Turkish shares hit new record highs on Tuesday, supported by expectations of a second investment grade credit rating for Turkey.

There was also optimism over first-quarter results due from major banks Yapi Kredi and Isbank.

The lira was little changed at 1.7990, having weakened slightly on Monday after central bank data showed an appreciation in the currency's internationally weighted value. That raised expectations for a further cut in interest rates.

Wednesday's scheduled start of a withdrawal of Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants from Turkish territory, boosting hopes of an end to a three-decades-old insurgency which has killed 40,000 people, also helped sentiment.

"Rating upgrade expectations are continuing. Also, expectations on the PKK withdrawal starting on May 8 is supporting the market," said Garanti Securities analyst Alper Ozdamar.

Turkey's main stock index, which closed at a new high on Monday, was up 0.25 percent at 89,950 points, in line with gains in emerging markets peers. It touched a record high of 90,373 during the morning.

Fitch raised Turkey to investment grade last November and there are growing hopes that a second agency will upgrade it. A second upgrade would prompt more international funds to invest in Turkish assets.

The two-year benchmark bond yield stood at 5.12 percent, unchanged from a day earlier. It hit a record low of 4.96 percent in early trade on Friday and has dropped more than 120 basis points since the end of March.

The central bank said on Monday the lira's real exchange rate rose to 121.10 in April from a revised 120.27 in March on its index, which measures the weighted average of domestic prices relative to those of trade partners.

Governor Erdem Basci said last week the bank would consider trimming short-term rates if the real exchange rate topped 120. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Daren Butler Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)