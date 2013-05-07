ISTANBUL May 7 Turkish shares fell back on
Tuesday after four sessions of gains, with traders saying
momentum had weakened at least briefly after a surge due to
strong banking results and expectations of another sovereign
credit rating upgrade.
The lira gained slightly to 1.7962, after
dropping briefly on Monday as central bank data showed an
appreciation in the currency's internationally weighted value.
That raised expectations for a further cut in interest rates.
Turkey's main stock index, which touched a record
high of 90,373 earlier in the day, closed down 0.34 percent at
89,459. Most dealers termed the move profit-taking after the
index hit consecutive record highs, but stressed the market
should continue to gain.
Fitch raised Turkey to investment grade last November and
growing hopes that a second credit rating agency will upgrade it
have dominated the market for weeks. A second upgrade would
prompt more international funds to invest in Turkish assets.
The two-year benchmark bond yield was
little changed at 5.06 percent. It hit a record low of 4.96
percent in early trade on Friday and has dropped more than 120
basis points since the end of March.
Turkish lenders Isbank and Yapi Kredi
both posted higher than expected net profits in the first
quarter.
(Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Patrick Graham)