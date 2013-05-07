ISTANBUL May 7 Turkish shares fell back on Tuesday after four sessions of gains, with traders saying momentum had weakened at least briefly after a surge due to strong banking results and expectations of another sovereign credit rating upgrade.

The lira gained slightly to 1.7962, after dropping briefly on Monday as central bank data showed an appreciation in the currency's internationally weighted value. That raised expectations for a further cut in interest rates.

Turkey's main stock index, which touched a record high of 90,373 earlier in the day, closed down 0.34 percent at 89,459. Most dealers termed the move profit-taking after the index hit consecutive record highs, but stressed the market should continue to gain.

Fitch raised Turkey to investment grade last November and growing hopes that a second credit rating agency will upgrade it have dominated the market for weeks. A second upgrade would prompt more international funds to invest in Turkish assets.

The two-year benchmark bond yield was little changed at 5.06 percent. It hit a record low of 4.96 percent in early trade on Friday and has dropped more than 120 basis points since the end of March.

Turkish lenders Isbank and Yapi Kredi both posted higher than expected net profits in the first quarter. (Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by Patrick Graham)