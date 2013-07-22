ISTANBUL, July 22 The Turkish lira firmed on Monday ahead of an expected interest rate hike that markets hope will send a clear signal of the central bank's readiness to shore up the currency.

The bank has spent $6.5 billion at forex auctions this year trying to support the lira, which slid to its weakest ever against the dollar two weeks ago, but has signalled it may now raise its overnight lending rate at a policy meeting on Tuesday.

The lira was firmer at 1.9140 to the dollar by 0817 GMT, from 1.9211 late on Friday, as investors hoped the hike would be significant enough to calm market nerves.

Reassurances from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke last week over the pace of the U.S. central bank's plans to ease monetary stimulus have also boosted sentiment, supporting the lira and taking some pressure off Turkey's central bank.

"The declining tension in markets may push the Turkish central bank to apply a lower-than-expected rate hike, such as 50 basis points. This could impact the lira slightly negatively," said Fatih Keresteci, a strategist at HSBC Bank.

"But (any) sell-off tendency would dissolve if the central bank signals it could take similar steps in future meetings."

Concerns about the outlook for Fed policy and domestic unrest in Turkey have driven the lira down in recent weeks.

Members of Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's economic team, bent on maintaining strong growth as elections approach next year, have lobbied against high interest rates but the central bank cannot continue spending forex reserves indefinitely.

Governor Erdem Basci said a week ago that a "measured step" to widen the interest rate corridor it uses to control liquidity conditions would be on the agenda at Tuesday's meeting.

The bank is expected to raise its overnight lending rate, the upper end of the corridor, while keeping its policy rate and overnight borrowing rates on hold, according to a Reuters poll of 17 economists.

The main Istanbul share index rose 0.27 percent to 76,082.79 points while the 10-year bond yield rose to 8.78 percent from 8.82 percent. (Editing by Nick Tattersall and Catherine Evans)