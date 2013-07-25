(Updates with closing prices)
By Seda Sezer
ISTANBUL, July 25 The Turkish lira weakened on
Thursday in the absence of a central bank foreign exchange
auction to support the currency, while shares in Koc Holding
and its affiliated energy firms fell after the
government launched a tax probe.
The central bank announced on Tuesday that it would not sell
foreign exchange on days when it applies additional monetary
tightening by not holding its usual fixed-rate, one-week repo
auction, as was the case on Thursday.
By 1429 GMT the lira had weakened to 1.9240
against the dollar, from 1.9130 late on Wednesday.
Turkish markets were down as rising U.S. yields also fanned
concerns that the country's central bank may have to tighten
monetary policy again to stem capital outflows, a move that
would weigh on growth. Rising U.S. yields would lessen the
appeal for emerging assets.
The yield on Turkey's 10-year bond rose to
9.23 percent from 8.75 percent on Wednesday.
The central bank raised its overnight lending rate to 7.25
percent from 6.5 percent on Tuesday in response to capital
outflows that have knocked the lira down as much as 9 percent
against the dollar over the past few months.
It signalled it would fight further lira falls by tightening
liquidity rather than eating into its foreign exchange reserves.
It has already burned through $6.7 billion this year, about 15
percent of estimated disposable reserves, to defend the lira.
"It's an exceptional day today and the central bank said it
will not hold a repo auction. The bank will not hold a forex
selling auction. This may pressure the lira and markets," said
Ali Cakiroglu, a portfolio manager at HSBC.
The main Istanbul share index was down 0.22 percent
at 73,849.74 points.
Shares in Koc Holding and its units oil refiner Tupras
and energy company Aygaz declined after
finance ministry tax inspectors raided their offices.
Tupras shares fell more than 6 percent in early trading and
closed 3 percent down. Koc Holding and Aygaz also extended
losses, dropping 3.0 percent and 2.6 percent respectively.
(Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Catherine Evans)