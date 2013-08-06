(Updates prices, adds liquidity move)
By Dasha Afanasieva
ISTANBUL Aug 6 Turkey's lira firmed
against the dollar on Tuesday after the central bank said a weak
currency risked stoking inflation, fuelling expectations for
tighter monetary policy.
Volumes were thin, with Tuesday the last full trading day of
the week before markets close early on Wednesday for a long
holiday for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan, the Muslim
month of fasting.
By 1510 GMT the lira had gained to 1.9269 to the dollar
compared to 1.9333 on Monday evening.
In its report on July price developments on Tuesday, the
central bank said it expected inflation to show a downward trend
in the coming months but said the effects of a depreciating lira
had started to be felt in core inflation indicators.
The central bank injected 4 billion lira ($2.1 billion) into
the market in a one-week repo auction on Tuesday at a fixed
simple rate of 4.5 percent.
The yield on Turkey's 10-year bond closed
at 8.96 percent up from 8.92 percent late on Monday.
The main Istanbul share index fell 0.35 percent to
74,032 points, outperforming the wider emerging markets index
which fell 0.91 percent. The Istanbul index has fallen
sharply since hitting all-time highs of above 93,000 in May.
($1=1.93 Turkish lira)
