ISTANBUL Aug 13 Turkish bond yields rose on Tuesday as the market made room for more issuance later in the day while stocks extended gains, catching up with emerging peers after public holidays late last week.

The yield on the 10-year bond stood at 9.19 percent at 0900 GMT, up from 9.04 percent at Monday's close.

The Treasury was scheduled to tap its two-year benchmark bond and its 10-year fixed-coupon bond after 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

Its two-year benchmark fixed-coupon bond was expected to attract an average compound yield of 8.89 percent, a Reuters survey showed.

The Treasury sold 387 million lira of a June 20, 2018 fixed-coupon bond at a yield of 9.04 percent on Monday, above a forecast of 8.90 percent.

Shares continued to catch up with gains globally, after the Istanbul Stock Exchange was closed for public holidays in the second half of last week.

The main Istanbul share index was 0.54 percent higher at 75,760 points at 0900 GMT, slightly underperforming a 0.88 percent rise in the broader emerging markets index .

"We expect a positive mood to prevail in Turkish equities today along with global peers. We have seen institutional inflows to large cap banks yesterday push the banking index up by 4 percent," equity analysts at Ekspres Invest said in a note.

The lira weakened to 1.9241 against the dollar from 1.9231 late on Monday. (Editing by Nick Tattersall and Susan Fenton)