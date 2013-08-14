ISTANBUL Aug 14 Turkish bond yields rose on
Wednesday and the lira eased, with concern about the country's
gaping current account deficit deterring investors as global
liquidity conditions tighten.
The yield on Turkey's 10-year bond rose to
9.43 percent by 0920 GMT, up from 9.32 percent at Tuesday's
close. The lira weakened to 1.9402 against the
dollar from 1.9332 late on Tuesday.
Investors are preparing for the U.S. Federal Reserve to
start tapering its $85 billion a month of bond buying, dampening
appetite for emerging market assets, including Turkish debt.
Turkey's current account deficit - its main economic
weakness at around 7.1 percent of GDP - makes it more vulnerable
than many peers to capital outflows when central banks in
developed economies start to tighten liquidity, economists say.
The outlook for inflation, which jumped to 9 percent in
July, is also a concern, as reflected by the mixed results of
Treasury debt auctions this week, in which demand for
inflation-linkers was higher than for fixed-coupon bonds.
"While the Treasury has completed most of its borrowing
target for the month, in the four auctions on Monday and
Tuesday, the yields in the auction were above market
expectations," said Erkin Isik, a strategist at TEB-BNP Paribas.
"Tightening global liquidity conditions ... was the main
reason behind this move."
The main Istanbul share index was almost unchanged
at 75,620.89 points, in line with the broader emerging markets
index, which was down 0.04 percent.
(Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall, Ron
Askew)