ISTANBUL Aug 19 Turkish equities were dragged
down by new banking regulation on Monday while fixed income
markets looked ahead to Tuesday's central bank meeting in which
the bank was seen sticking with its tight monetary policy.
The main Istanbul share index was down 1.74 percent
at 73,982, underperforming the broader emerging markets index
, which was down 1.17 percent.
Five of the morning's worst performers on the Istanbul Stock
Exchange were banks, which represent 41 percent of the total
market capitalisation.
The Turkish banking watchdog published draft measures on
Friday to discourage the excessive use of retail credit cards
and to promote commercial loans.
"Recent regulations came right after the government's
announcements that credit cards should be used less and SME loan
rates should be lower," Cihan Saraoglu from Ekspres Invest said.
"It seems like the reaction time between government
announcements and regulators' actions is getting shorter. We are
expecting further regulation on fees, which may come pretty
soon," he added.
Investor attention was also focused on a central bank
meeting on Tuesday. All 15 economists in a Reuters poll expected
the bank to keep its policy rates on hold, while only two
expected it to raise its overnight lending rate by 50 basis
points.
The yield on Turkey's 10-year bond rose to
9.31 percent from a close at 9.25 percent on Friday.
The lira weakened to 1.9486 against the dollar
by 0956 GMT from 1.9370 late on Friday.
"Market consensus is for no change but the recent sell-off
increases the chances of a measured hike to the upper bound of
the interest rate corridor," Erkin Isik from TEB said.
The Turkish central bank injected 2.5 billion lira ($1.29
billion) into the market in a one-week repo auction on Monday at
a fixed simple rate of 4.5 percent.
($1 = 1.9446 Turkish liras)
