ISTANBUL Aug 21 The Turkish lira fell to record
lows on Wednesday, with investors brushing aside central bank
efforts to shore up the currency in trade dominated by concerns
about cuts to the U.S. monetary stimulus programme.
The central bank, which unexpectedly raised its overnight
lending rate by 50 basis points on Tuesday, tightened lira
liquidity on Wednesday by calling off its regular fixed-rate,
one-week repo auction.
The lira hit an all-time low of 2.2959 against its
dollar/euro basket by 0800 GMT and against the
dollar it weakened to 1.9628 from 1.9495 late on
Tuesday.
Turkish shares and bonds also suffered ahead of the release
later on Wednesday of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's
July meeting, which may shed more light on when it will scale
back its bond purchases.
Growing expectations the process will start soon have hit
appetite for emerging markets in general, with Turkey's large
current account deficit leaving it particularly vulnerable.
The main Istanbul share index was down 1.9 percent
at 70,862.74, underperforming the broader emerging markets index
, which was down 0.3 percent.
The yield on the 10-year bond rose to 9.56
percent, from Tuesday's close of 9.36.
Investors are looking for further signs Turkey's central
bank - which previously said it would not sell foreign currency
on additional monetary tightening days - is committed to keeping
the lira steady and inflation under control.
"As speculated in the media, possible gas price hikes
followed by electricity due to currency losses encountered by
the state importer is not good news for inflation," a note from
Oyak Securities said.
"As the lira is still losing ground, inflation will continue
to be under the spotlight."
($1 = 1.9496 Turkish liras)
(Editing by John Stonestreet)