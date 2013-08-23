ISTANBUL Aug 23 The Turkish lira firmed for the
first time in three days on Friday after central bank forex
auctions helped steady the currency and as interventions in
other emerging markets cushioned investor sentiment towards
riskier assets.
A rout in emerging markets, triggered by concern that the
U.S. Federal Reserve could reduce its massive bond buying
programme as early as next month, eased on Friday as data
suggested the global economy is improving.
The lira, buoyed by the announcement of the second $350
million central bank forex auction in as many days, traded at
1.9850 to the dollar by 0750 GMT, firmer than the
record low of 1.9933 it hit overnight.
After the release of Fed minutes this week showing its
stimulus could soon be withdrawn, the Turkish central bank said
it would apply more monetary tightening by not holding one-week
repo auctions, halting funding from its policy rate and opening
forex-selling auctions of at least $350 million.
The currencies of India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand
have all hit multi-year lows. Brazil's real skimmed a five-year
low against the dollar.
The central bank in Brazil announced a currency-intervention
programme to provide $60 billion worth of cash and insurance to
the foreign-exchange market by year-end to bolster the real,
further tempering the emerging markets rout.
The move "gets the central bank of Turkey out of a tricky
situation," wrote economist Timothy Ash of Standard Bank.
"The Brazilian support ... should provide a bit of
short-term relief, but (I'm) not sure if it really will avoid
the need in Turkey itself for a more substantive rise in policy
rates. It could, though, buy them a bit more time," he said.
Turkey's central bank raised its overnight lending rate, the
upper end of the interest rate corridor it uses to control
monetary conditions, for a second straight month on Tuesday,
hiking it by 50 basis points to 7.75 percent in a surprise move
to try to prevent an uncontrolled slide in the lira.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to
9.88 percent from a close of 10.01 percent on Thursday.
The main Istanbul share index rose 0.2 percent to
68,433.89 , underperforming the broader emerging markets index
, which rose 0.56 percent.
"Markets are enjoying a bit of a bounce after a sharp
sell-off," said Stuart Hackett, director of sales trading at
Ekspres Invest in Istanbul.
"Turkish markets have been hit much harder than other
emerging markets due to ... the effects of the Fed's tapering,
because it's a high beta market and concerns about geopolitics."
(Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)