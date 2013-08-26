ISTANBUL Aug 23 The Turkish lira hovered just
off record lows near two to the dollar on Monday while the
2-year benchmark bond yield inched above 10 percent in quiet
trade, as heightened concern over the conflict in Syria weighed.
The lira was at 1.9975 against the dollar by
1000 GMT, up from 1.9940 late on Friday, while the two-year
benchmark yield rose to 10.12 percent, nosing
above 10 percent for the first time in 19 months.
"The Turkish lira is seemingly under added pressure due to
heightened tension in Syria," said a note from Ekspres Invest.
U.N. inspectors left central Damascus on Monday for sites of
an alleged chemical weapons strike in the suburbs, after calls
from Western powers for military action to punish what may be
the world's worst chemical attack in 25 years.
Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu was quoted on
Monday as saying that Turkey would join any international
coalition against Syria even if unanimous agreement is not
reached at the U.N. Security Council.
The central bank will hold a forex auction later in a bid to
support the lira with a minimum volume of $350 million, in line
with additional monetary tightening steps announced last week.
It also held its first one-week, fixed-rate repo auction in
almost a week, with a volume of 1.5 billion lira ($755 million).
The bank has been tightening monetary conditions through an
unorthodox mix of repo auctions and changes in its interest-rate
corridor, its guide on managing liquidity, but has left its main
benchmark rate - the one-week repo rate - unchanged at 4.5
percent.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield rose to
10.48 percent from a close of 10.32 percent on Friday with
Turkey's current account weakness and the risk of a cut in the
U.S. bond buying programme continuing to pressure markets.
Emerging markets fell sharply last week on concerns that the
U.S. Federal Reserve could reduce its massive bond buying
programme as early as next month, with Turkey left particularly
exposed by its high current account deficit.
The main Istanbul share index fell 0.07 percent to
67,885.73, underperforming the broader emerging markets index
, which rose 0.39 percent.
($1 = 1.9878 Turkish liras)
(Editing by Nick Tattersall and Louise Ireland)