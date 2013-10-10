ISTANBUL Oct 10 Turkey's lira rose to its strongest for three weeks against the dollar on Thursday and equities climbed as investors hoped that prolonged debt discussions in the United States would delay the tapering of U.S. monetary stimulus.

The lira strengthened to 1.9794 to the dollar by 0825 GMT, from 1.9872 late on Wednesday.

The main Istanbul share index was up 1.06 percent at 75,272.75 points, outperforming the broader emerging markets index which was up 0.24 percent.

"EM-positive sentiment will be around for the next couple of days before the anxiety starts as we get closer to the big day, Oct 17th (deadline for extending U.S. debt limit). But Turkish markets will be closed then due to the Bayram holiday (religious holiday)," said Gokce Celik, analyst at Finansbank.

"For the medium term, although I see higher probability that tapering will be postponed, the uncertainty regarding the timing of the taper will affect the currency and bond market negatively going forward."

Emerging economies such as Turkey have benefited from an influx of cheap money as a result of the U.S. Federal Reserve's $85 billion a month bond-buying programme and are hoping that plans to scale it back are delayed as long as possible.

Minutes of the latest meeting of the Fed showed there was still broad support to trim bond-buying this year and that last month's surprise decision not to do so was a "relatively close call" for policymakers.

As the U.S. economy improved, months of speculation about when asset purchases would be tapered have hammered Turkish markets.

Turkey is particularly exposed because of its large current account deficit, running at 7 percent of GDP, which would be harder to finance in the event of large capital outflows.

The yield on Turkey's new 10-year benchmark bond , which was issued on Tuesday, stood at 8.74 percent after closing at 8.72 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Nick Tattersall and Stephen Nisbet)