ISTANBUL Oct 10 Turkey's lira hit its strongest in three weeks against the dollar on Thursday and equities climbed as investors bet Washington's budget and debt limit standoff would delay the tapering of U.S. monetary stimulus.

The lira strengthened to 1.9745 to the dollar by 1435 GMT, from 1.9872 late on Wednesday.

The main Istanbul share index closed up 1.63 percent at 75,699.60 points, outperforming the broader emerging markets index, which rose 0.77 percent.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond, which was issued on Tuesday, closed up slightly at 8.75 percent in thin trading from 8.72 percent on Wednesday.

Emerging economies such as Turkey have benefited from an influx of cheap money as a result of the U.S. Federal Reserve's $85 billion-a-month bond-buying programme and are hoping that plans to scale it back are delayed for as long as possible.

Minutes of the latest Fed meeting showed there was still broad support to trim bond-buying this year and that last month's surprise decision not to do so was a "relatively close call" for policymakers.

But the ongoing discussions in the U.S. House of Representatives over an extension of the debt ceiling are giving emerging markets hope of another tapering delay. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Catherine Evans)