ISTANBUL Oct 11 A narrowing of Turkey's current account deficit and rising hopes that U.S. lawmakers can secure a deal to avoid a debt default helped lift Turkish stocks on Friday.

The current account deficit, a major source of concern for investors, narrowed to $1.995 billion in August from a revised $5.966 billion a month earlier and was slightly below a Reuters poll forecast.

Sentiment on the stock market was also supported by rising global risk appetite on signs that U.S. Democrat and Republican lawmakers appeared ready to reach an agreement on budget talks that would ensure the United States avoids defaulting on its debt.

Banks, the biggest component of Istanbul's benchmark share index, led the market higher.

The index was up 0.68 percent at 76,151.02 points, although it underformed the broader emerging markets index , which was 0.83 percent higher.

The lira drew profit taking ahead of religious holidays next week, weakening slightly to 1.9832 to the dollar by 0826 GMT, from 1.9745 late on Thursday when it was trading at three-week highs.

Trading was volatile in both stocks and the lira.

Turkey's finance minister, Mehmet Simsek, said on Friday that the budget performance was currently better than expected, but financial markets continue to reflect concern about the country's finances.

The current account deficit, which Ankara expects will be at 7.1 percent of gross domestic product by the end of the year before falling to 6.4 percent next year, makes Turkey particularly vulnerable to capital outflows once the U.S. Federal Reserve trims its $85 billion a month stimulus programme, which it is expected to start doing soon.

"Despite an expected leveling off in the current account deficit, a still high level of external financing need creates upside risk for the stability in the currency," Ekspres Invest said in a note.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond, which was issued on Tuesday, was flat at 8.75 percent in thin trading. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Susan Fenton)