ISTANBUL Dec 12 Turkish assets weakened on
Thursday on central bank comments that monetary policy would
stay cautious given the country's high current account deficit,
as expectations grow that U.S. stimulus will be scaled back.
The deficit was holding back economic growth, central bank
Governor Erdem Basci said on Wednesday.
Turkey has depended on foreign capital inflows, boosted by
Fed bond buying, to finance the current account deficit, seen as
the economy's weak spot, and may be vulnerable if the Federal
Reserve decides to trim its $85 billion a month of bond-buying.
The lira slipped to 2.0442 to the dollar at 1530
GMT from 2.0417 late on Wednesday.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond
rose to 9.65 percent from 9.6 percent on Wednesday.
The main stock index closed down 1.25 percent at
73,038 points, outperforming a 1.19 percent fall in the wider
emerging market.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay)