ISTANBUL Dec 13 The Turkish lira edged down on Friday as stocks and bonds partly recouped recent losses, with markets looking to a central bank survey of business leaders' and economists' expectations.

The monthly survey is due at 1130 GMT, with inflation and current account expectations the focus of analysts' attention.

"Today, inflation expectations will be monitored and we expect slight improvement after (lower)-than-expected November inflation," a note from Istanbul-based TEB said.

At the central bank's last monetary policy meeting, worries over inflation pressures spurred it to signal monetary tightening, though it held its main policy rate unchanged.

The bank holds its next rate-setting meeting on Tuesday.

The lira slipped marginally to 2.0453 to the dollar at 0840 GMT from 2.0442 late on Thursday, with concerns the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon begin tapering its bond buying programme also a factor.

The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond was at 9.69 percent in thin trade.

The main stock index was up 0.83 percent at 73,648.68 points, lagging a 0.01 percent fall in the wider emerging market. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by John Stonestreet)