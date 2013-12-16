BRIEF-Helma Eigenheimbau FY EBIT up 22 pct at 21.7 million euros
* Consolidated revenue in financial year elapsed was up 53.2 million euros to reach a new record level of 263.8 million euros
ISTANBUL Dec 16 Turkish assets edged higher on Monday, before a Turkish central bank meeting on Tuesday that is expected to leave interest rates unchanged.
Attention also focused on a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. Any sign the Fed is about to start scaling back its stimulus programme could lead to less cash flowing into Turkey, which depends on such inflows to finance its current account deficit.
The lira gained against the dollar to 2.0268 by 1534 GMT from 2.0410 late on Friday.
The main stock index closed 1.13 percent higher at 74,899 points, outpacing a 0.1 percent rise in the wider emerging markets index.
The yield on the 10-year benchmark bond fell to 9.45 percent in thin trade from 9.53 percent on Friday.
Markets showed little reaction to a report on Monday that the jobless rate rose to 9.9 percent in the period from August to October and the budget surplus was 6.42 billion lira ($3.15 billion) in November. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Larry King)
LONDON, March 9 Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual reported a slightly above-forecast 2016 adjusted operating profit of 1.67 billion pounds on Thursday, up 1 percent from a year earlier, as it prepares to slice itself into four parts.
DUBAI, March 9 Gulf stock markets were pulled down early on Thursday by a 5 percent overnight slide in oil prices, while Abu Dhabi was hit particularly hard as heavyweights First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi traded ex-dividend.