* Inflation fears, political uncertainty pressure lira
* Daily forex auction amount back down to $100 million
* Consumption tax hikes weigh on stocks
By Dasha Afanasieva
ISTANBUL, Jan 2 The Turkish lira deepened its
slide to record lows on Thursday as fears that consumption tax
hikes would fuel inflation added to concern about the fallout of
an unprecedented corruption scandal.
In a surprise move, Turkey raised the special consumption
taxes on new passenger cars, alcoholic drinks, tobacco products
and mobile phones on Wednesday, which analysts estimated could
add 1 percent to inflation this year.
That adds to a growing list of headaches for a central bank
already heavily involved in propping up the lira with sales of
foreign currency reserves while striving to keep interest rates
low to support growth.
The lira weakened to a record of 2.1800 to the
dollar by 1043 GMT from 2.1500 late on Tuesday, ahead of the New
Year holiday. Higher inflation makes the currency less
profitable to hold, assuming stable interest rates.
Investors are also increasingly concerned by the lira's
fall, given that Turkey's current account deficit - $52 billion
in the first ten months of last year - dwarfs the roughly $40
billion analysts say the bank has in readily available reserves.
"We believe that the noted tax hikes, which can be viewed as
part of the authorities' efforts to contain the wide current
account deficit, will further complicate inflation dynamics,"
Citigroup economist Ilker Domac said in a research note.
"The combination of the CBT (central bank's) limited net
foreign international reserves, the country's large external
financing needs and locals' inclination to hoard forex lead us
to believe that ... the CBT will have no choice but to hike
rates considerably."
Fearing a hit on economic growth ahead of the polls, the
central bank has so far refused to increase its main interest
rates, opting instead for an unorthodox mix of dollar sales and
withholding one-week repo auctions.
It sold a total of $1.2 billion in forex auctions on Monday
and Tuesday to try to bolster the lira, but was due to go back
to its more usual $100 million sales on Thursday and Friday.
The wide-ranging graft probe, which began with a series of
dawn raids and arrests last month and has led to the resignation
of three ministers and dismissal of around 70 police officers,
has shaken the political establishment and rattled investors.
UNSTABLE
Foreign business interests in Turkey have been served well
by the stable and economically liberal regime of Prime Minister
Tayyip Erdogan, who has overseen a decade of strong development
and growth.
The corruption probe has highlighted fractures within his
ruling party, increasing the risk of a change in political
direction in a cycle of elections starting this year.
"It's the sheer amount of uncertainty (that is worrying
markets)," said Lars Christensen, head of emerging markets
research at Danske Bank.
"The outcomes are pretty much open-ended for the first time.
The collapse of the government is a risk or a weakened
government under Erdogan. If this was 5 years ago market
reaction would have been even stronger because the AKP was much
more reformist."
Shortly after the graft scandal broke, the central bank said
it would sell at least $6 billion before the end of January in
support of the lira.
The market will also be watching December inflation figures,
due to be released by the statistics institute on Friday.
Dragged down by car, cigarette and alcohol producers as well
as retailers, the main stock index was down 1.9 percent
at 66,835 points, underperforming the main emerging market index
which was down 0.92 percent.
The yield on Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond
rose to 10.47 percent from 10.41 percent on
Tuesday.
(Editing by Nick Tattersall and Patrick Graham)