* Lira firms from Thursday's record lows
* U.S. jobs data could dictate pace of stimulus tapering
* Local elections key for political risk, monetary policy
By Dasha Afanasieva
ISTANBUL, Jan 10 Turkey's lira inched off record
lows on Friday but remained under pressure from a corruption
scandal shaking the government and unease that a strong U.S.
jobs report could prompt a further reduction in the Fed's
bond-buying stimulus.
A deepening feud between Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's
government and the judiciary and police has weighed on Turkish
assets since the corruption investigation came to light last
month. The inquiry has led three ministers to resign and damaged
the ruling party ahead of elections this year.
Erdogan has cast the affair as a bid by U.S.-based Turkish
cleric Fethullah Gulen to smear his AK Party before a local
election in March and a presidential race, in which he is
expected to stand, five months later. In the first major poll
since the scandal broke, the popularity of the ruling AK Party
slipped, though it remains well ahead of rivals.
"Against these myriad unknowns it is only reasonable to
incorporate a much higher political risk premium than we have
been accustomed to since 2002," said Inan Demir, chief economist
at Finansbank.
Morgan Stanley said in a note to clients on Thursday that it
saw significant downside risks to economic growth because of the
political uncertainty and said those risks were still not
reflected in Turkish asset prices.
The lira firmed to 2.1780 against the dollar by
0751 GMT from 2.1850 late on Thursday, when it touched an
all-time low of 2.1980 in early trade.
Markets were also cautious ahead of a U.S. jobs report due
later, fearing that a strong reading would lead to sharper cuts
in the U.S. stimulus that has flooded emerging markets including
Turkey with cheap money.
Turkey is particularly vulnerable to cuts in the $85 billion
monthly asset buying, which is set to be reduced by $10 billion
this month, because of its large current account deficit.
Despite the pressure on the lira, Turkey's central bank has
so far refused to raise interest rates for fear of crimping
growth, attempting instead to support the lira through forex
auctions and tightening monetary conditions by cancelling repo
auctions, strategies analysts say have a limited shelf life.
The bank has said it plans to sell at least $6 billion at
forex auctions by the end of this month, and has already sold
more than half that amount, depleting its forex reserves.
The real average cost of funding for banks, running at
around 7.12 percent, is meanwhile very close to the
maximum it can reach without a change in headline rates. The
central bank kept its main one-week repo rate at 4.50 percent,
its borrowing rate at 3.50 percent and its overnight lending
rate at 7.75 percent at its last meeting in December.
Stocks rose after two days of losses with the Istanbul index
up 0.99 percent at 67,070 points, outperforming the
main emerging market index, which rose 0.22 percent.
The yield on Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond
rose to 10.09 percent from 10.04 percent late on Thursday.
(Editing by Nick Tattersall and Alison Williams)