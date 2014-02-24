ISTANBUL Feb 23 The Turkish lira firmed on Monday ahead of bond auctions that will provide a test of foreign demand for Turkish assets, while stocks rose, outperforming emerging market peers.

The Treasury is due to sell a five-year fixed-coupon bond and a seven-year floating-rate note on Monday, and then auction two- and 10-year fixed-rate bonds and a five-year inflation linked bond on Tuesday.

"Treasury auctions, starting today, will be indicative of the foreign demand for Turkish assets at current price levels," TEB strategist Erkin Isik said. "Any weakness in demand would also lead the lira to underperform."

Odeabank analysts also said in a note that they expected the auctions to be executed comfortably following recent improvement in risk sentiment.

The lira firmed to 2.1815 by 0848 GMT from 2.1835 late on Friday, supported by higher market interest rates following the central bank's emergency rate hikes last month and recent liquidity management operations.

But if the lira starts to weaken again, the central bank would be unable to tighten monetary policy through daily ad hoc tweaking alone, analysts warned.

"The central bank would have to hike at least the upper bound of the corridor, in case emerging markets faced a renewed and more decisive sell-off pressure," Isik said in a note.

The interbank rate is already at 11.85 percent, close to the overnight borrowing rate of 12 percent, which forms the upper bound of the rate corridor.

Turkish interest rates were raised sharply in January after the lira tumbled to record lows amid a wide-ranging corruption probe that exacerbated the impact of fears about U.S. Federal Reserve tapering sucking cheap funding out of emerging markets.

There were no trades in Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond , which fell to 10.43 percent on Friday from 10.52 percent a day earlier.

The Istanbul share index rose 0.22 percent, to 64,025.51 points, outperforming the wider emerging markets index , which fell 0.3 percent.

Shares in retailer Tesco Kipa jumped 9.3 percent to 4.23 lira after it said its British parent Tesco was in the first stages of talks with various companies in various options. The Financial Times reported on Friday that Tesco was considering reducing its exposure to Turkey. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Catherine Evans)